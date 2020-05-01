



Plo goes on a journey to destroy the core of a horrible disease that infected his girlfriend Oth. Plokoth is an atmospheric 2D platforming game set in a mysterious jungle.







There are three areas in the game.









For Speedrunners - can you beat the public highscore?



About the Story







Plo and Oth live together in the jungle of Plokoth.



Everything is normal until one day Oth becomes sick. She is infected by a strange disease.

So, after she leaves her body behind in a sort of coma state she follows Plo in form of a ghost to find a cure for the disease.

As they go into the forest they find it contaminated, too.

And as they reach the Plipi tribe they see that it is infected with the disease as well.

So they need to go even deeper into the forest to destroy it.

Some time passes. And one day, already deep in the jungle, Oth’s spirit becomes weaker and Plo started to lose all hope. And he wonders if he will ever get his girlfriend back.





Artists: Juli's Instagram & Sam's Instagram & Jonas' Instagram

Programmer: Jan's Website

Sound by Lucas Wolf

