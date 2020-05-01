A downloadable awesome game for Windows

Buy Now$4.00 USD or more


Plo goes on a journey to destroy the core of a horrible disease that infected his girlfriend Oth. Plokoth is an atmospheric 2D platforming game set in a mysterious jungle.  


There are three areas in the game. 

Light Area

Dark Area

Psychedelic Area

=================================================

For Speedrunners - can you beat the public highscore?

=================================================


About the Story

The story

Plo and Oth live together in the jungle of Plokoth. 

Everything is normal until one day Oth becomes sick. She is infected by a strange disease. 

So, after she leaves her body behind in a sort of coma state she follows Plo in form of a ghost to find a cure for the disease. 

As they go into the forest they find it contaminated, too. 

And as they reach the Plipi tribe they see that it is infected with the disease as well. 

So they need to go even deeper into the forest to destroy it. 

Some time passes. And one day, already deep in the jungle, Oth’s spirit becomes weaker and Plo started to lose all hope. And he wonders if he will ever get his girlfriend back. 


=================================================

Artists: Juli's InstagramSam's InstagramJonas' Instagram

Programmer: Jan's Website 

Sound by Lucas Wolf 

=================================================


More information
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows
Release date May 01, 2020
Rating
(44)
AuthorSamRassy
GenrePlatformer
Made withUnity, Adobe Photoshop
Tags2D, Atmospheric, celeste, Colorful, Fantasy, jungle, ori, Singleplayer, Speedrun, story
Asset licenseCreative Commons Attribution v4.0 International
Average sessionA few minutes
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Xbox controller
LinksInstagram

Purchase

Buy Now$4.00 USD or more

In order to download this awesome game you must purchase it at or above the minimum price of $4 USD. You will get access to the following files:

Plokoth_1.0.zip 421 MB

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 56 · Next page · Last page
ScytheFarday3 hours ago

how the fuck do i do this god damn impossible jump

Reply
ezez game1 day ago

😊👍
Reply
blennydafish2 days ago

anyone know how to dash lol

Reply
BROKEN JOYSTICK3 days ago

the game dosen,t open what i doing

Reply
IamGru24 days ago(+1)

Started playing it tonight. Pretty tight controls, although I am not sure they respond all the time. It could be I am just panicking and mashing buttons. I like the art, too. Gives me kind of a Studio Ghibli vibe.

Reply
UCrest40 days ago(+1)

Beautiful!

Thank you very much!

Reply
kunal300040 days ago(+1)

looks beautiful (my first comment on this app is for compliment to ya)

Reply
jitspoe40 days ago(+1)

Cool!  Nice art.  I like the vibe going on.  If you really want to polish it, it would be cool to have some more parallax layers so it's a bit less flat, and maybe some sway on the vines and such.

As others have mentioned, it would be really nice to have key binding.  I'd like to swap my jump and dash keys.  The spikes have a very large hitbox and sometimes you hit them when moving away.  Celeste actually checks your direction and only kills you if you move toward them, so that might be a nice quality of life tweak.

Some bugs I noticed: Sometimes the run animation gets stuck on when you stop (or at least freezes in a run frame).  If you jump up to the top and move left, you can jump off into oblivion and fall forever.  In full screen mode, I crash when I alt-tab out then back again.

Level design and checkpoint placement seem very fair so far (haven't finished it yet, as I just jumped into the void and figured I'd post some feedback).

Reply
Lets rock161 days ago(+4)

Please More platforms like Linux or Mac

Reply
Aimeelou Destiny142 days ago(+4)

Yes, as a Linux user I second this :o)

Reply
unrecognizedcharacter40 days ago

I'm running Manjaro/gnome: It runs fine under 'WINE'. Plokoth also does not need 'installing', just unpack the .zip and run plokoth.exe with WINE.

My 'WINE' environment got installed when I installed 'lutris'.

My first impressions: Art is amazing, Lots of opportunities for the gameplay ; )   ..

Reply
Mudith163 days ago(+2)

Visuals are simply amazing. But the controls, not so much. Also the colliders of the spikes and all seem to be too accurate, Usually is slightly smaller than the collider so that the player has a chance to see what happened(How the player was killed in this case). Maybe this was intended.

Personally the controls are what bummed me out the most. Still tho amazing visuals good job!

Reply
SamRassy162 days ago(+1)

Thanks a lot for the feedback! :)

Reply
NamraGameDev170 days ago(+2)

This looks promising!

It looks like the pitch was "Celeste in Ori's world", which is nice, but a liiiittle bit obvious for now.

But instance, I would dig Samuel "Bill Cone-esque" sense of colour to add a unique twist to it.

Also, because you all seem to draw, I would add more cinematics (I know it's time consuming but...)

And I agree with the others, I would spend more time on the controls.

I wish you good luck!

Reply
Seronam170 days ago(+1)

I like the concept, but 2 things make this game not worth more than free, at least for now :
-no menu, impossible to pause the game, change key mappings, or get access to settings like sound.
-the controls are very clunky, especially the wall jump.
You need to be pressing left to wall jump to the right and vice-versa.
This goes against instinct : press left to go left

If all this was fixed, i would have enjoyed this game much more and maybe even finished it. As is, selling this would only bring bad rep, as many would probably feel a bit cheated that they paid for a worse platformer than some of the free ones out there.

Reply
Exainz170 days ago

point...

Reply
BoiGonMon173 days ago(+2)

i probably would like the game more if it wasn't just a blatant rip-off of celeste. still a fun game though.

Reply
LokiPigeonFancier174 days ago(+1)

I wish it worked on mac

Reply
kurolc17175 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTVzS_javsc

Reply
Drakunu178 days ago(+1)

This really looks like Ori and the Blind forest, I'll try it.

Reply
Daniel179 days ago(+3)

Looks nice, feels nice. Very great job.

Reply
Rhythm Sage180 days ago

Can't change the key bindings...

Reply
SmellieMellie180 days ago(+1)

if you have a bad pc the game might freeze your whole pc. Just a heads up! Great game thou! Lovely graphics

Reply
marCOmics181 days ago(+1)

Lovely little game with awesome levels and art! Nice job, wish you the best luck to hit the milestone! ^^

One question though: Why isn't there a main menu to pause the game, and the option to exit it? Shouldn't be too hard to implement, and sometimes one needs to catch a quick breath in between all the harder passages (*sweaty palms*) to get the speed running right ;)

Reply
SamRassy180 days ago(+2)

Thanks for the nice words :) A menu is the very first thing on our list for an update. Sadly our programmer is very busy atm so it will probably take some time until that will be implemented.

Reply
VanAlphen171 days ago

A menu and the option to continue your previous game would be welcome. I'm a decent gamer but apparently not that good in platformers, I need breaks :D

Reply
Penguin0761181 days ago

The level design looks like Ori and The Blind Forrest. Cool

Reply
CelilOguz181 days ago(+1)

I like the level design and graphics but honestly my left hand aches right now

Reply
Joncrift181 days ago (2 edits) (+4)

I finished the game in 9 minutes in Arcade Mode! 

And I found a bug as you can see in video at 6:10.  There was no place to go. After death the next scene appeared! 

Reply
SamRassy180 days ago(+2)

Awesome, you were pretty fast!! Oh, that sucks - usually the scene loads faster. 

Reply
Joncrift180 days ago(+1)(-1)

Thanks! I really enjoyed the game!

Reply
FatalisticMind181 days ago(+2)(-1)

Art - 8/10 super good. Style and theming all on point

Sound - 5 / 10 nothing stands out as good or bad

Gameplay.... 3 / 10, Honestly feels pretty bad. I've made better feeling character movement in tutorial projects, and I'm not a game dev by any means. Biggest shortcoming of this game TBH, clunky animations and stiff movement makes for a jarring experience and contrasts the otherwise BEAUTIFUL feel of this game really poorly.


Story - honestly didn't manage to play long enough to tell if there was a story or not


I'd say as a free game it's a 4 or 5 / 10, but it doesn't feel polished enough to sell to someone

Reply
pyhavk181 days ago(+1)

Very cool! Awesome that it is released under the LGPLv3 with CC BY assets. Can you tell us where the code/asset repository is?

Reply
tulachi181 days ago

no les recuerda un poco ah hollow knight

Reply
Angel Star Studios181 days ago(+1)

Very nice!  I shared it on Twitter!  Looking forward to seeing more of it.

Reply
SamRassy181 days ago(+1)

Thanks so much! :)

Reply
Button Pushin' Cushion181 days ago(+1)

This was as brutal as it was beautiful and I loved every single second of it (even though I also hated it at the same time!) Really great job!!

Reply
SamRassy181 days ago

Thanks a lot!! ;)

Reply
tartanboi182 days ago

Why dont work with gamepad ?? How i do to game exit ??

Reply
idle_thunderstorms182 days ago

Its a shame I cant play this on Mac, it looks like such a wonderful game!

Reply
Sanji12182 days ago

art is best

Reply
FlameGames182 days ago(-1)

#ori and the blind forest

Reply
Obai Alashkar182 days ago (1 edit) (-1)

I'm Stuck!
How do I get up There?
Also: I don't understand the drawing on the rock..

Reply
SamRassy182 days ago

you just got a dash! when you're playing on a keyboard press j to dash. also you can use wasd to direct the dash. so in this case try to dash up :) good luck!

Reply
gabsep182 days ago(+1)

Love the art! I'm having a bit of trouble figuring out the controls for PC though. How do you double jump?

Reply
SamRassy182 days ago

Well, there is no double jump ;) However you'll get a dash. k=jump, j=dash, use wasd to control the dash. you can also go vertically. hope that helps! : 

Reply
Obai Alashkar182 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

You should add a way to configure the game's controls.. So people don't get confuzzled! :D

Reply
Thecat2020182 days ago(+2)

i hope u get alot of money from this donation thing

Reply
SamRassy182 days ago

I hope so too ^^ 

Reply
NathanRBX183 days ago(+1)

How do you double jump on pc?

Reply
SamRassy182 days ago

Well, there is no double jump ;) However you'll get a dash. k=jump, j=dash, use wasd to control the dash. you can also go vertically. hope that helps! : )

Reply
NathanRBX182 days ago

Oh, thanks man! Also, I like how you reply to almost every comment :) What a good man. Hope you get your 200$ goal soon!

Reply
sotek_rahibi183 days ago

Graphic 9/10 soo cool

Gameplay 5/10 does not satisfy.

And medium games.

Reply
BlindSnake183 days ago(+1)

What a nice art

Reply
SamRassy183 days ago

Thanks! :)

Reply
Triple Eye - Indie Gaming183 days ago(+2)

Gorgeous art. Kinda reminds me of Rayman Origins.

Reply
SamRassy183 days ago

Thanks! :)

Reply
marCOmics181 days ago

lol, I thought the same exact thing! haha

Reply
Piedro0183 days ago

Please. Add Customizable keymapping... having [K] on dash makes the game unplayable as I prefer the arrow keys.

Reply
Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 56 · Next page · Last page